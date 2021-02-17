BELMAR- A grey seal pup that was rescued from the snowy Belmar beachfront on Feb. 11 is recovering nicely, according to a Facebook post from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Wednesday.

The two-month-old seal, referred to as #21-010, was found on the beachfront with a puncture wound to her left front flipper and underweight, clocking in at only 32.4 pounds.

According to a post from the marine stranding center, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing stranded marine mammals and sea turtles headquartered in Brigantine, New Jersey, the seal pup “likely did not learn how to eat on her own after being weaned from her mother.”

“After offering the pup live minnows in her pool, her instincts finally kicked in and initiated a feeding response,” the center said in a Facebook update on the pup. “Now that she is eating on her own, this little pup will stay with us until she gains some more weight before being released.”

