Robbery suspect still at large, police say

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The suspect in the robbery of a local 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning is still at large, according to an announcement from the Brick Township Police Department at 4:05 p.m.

Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the convenience store located at 101 Chambers Bridge Road just after 1:30 a.m., according to the department.

“The suspect is described as a black male approximately six feet tall with a thin build,” police said. “At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red, white and blue jacket, black track pants with white stripes running down the outer seams, and red, white and blue sneakers. The hood of the jacket had fur around the edge.”

According to police, the suspect allegedly struck the victim on the head with a solid object and removed a quantity of cash from the cash register, along with a box of cigarettes.

The victim suffered an abrasion on his head. The suspect then fled the store north on Chambers Bridge Road,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brick Police Detective Tara Schinder at 732-262-1115.

