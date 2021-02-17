Mary Margadonna Bibbo

Mary Margadonna Bibbo, went to Heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family and devoted caregivers.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, Mary attended Blessed Sacrament and St. Genevieve’s Elementary Schools and graduated from Mother Seton High School. After earning a degree at Middlesex Community College, Mary