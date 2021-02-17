Manasquan holds off Wall

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team put together a fourth quarter surge to pull away from rival Wall to earn a 72-64 win over the Crimson Knights on Tuesday.

Wall had built a slight lead going into the fourth quarter, but a block by Connor Walsh and a 3-point shot by Jack Collins late in the fourth quarter swung the momentum back in the Warriors favor.

Ben Roy led Manasquan with 29 points, while Collins had 22 points and Connor Walsh 11 for the Warriors.

Wall was led by Pat Lacey who had 20 points, while Logan Peters supplied 19 and Colin Ackerman 17 in the loss.

Manasquan is scheduled to play against the Crimson Knights at Wall on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Only parents or guardians of players are allowed inside the gym.

The game can be watched at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/wall-high-school-wall-nj