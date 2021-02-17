FREEHOLD — A delay in vaccine deliveries has forced Monmouth County to reschedule vaccine appointments originally slated for Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 19.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said that the delay is caused by delivery issues winter storms throughout the county.

“The county has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health that vaccines will not be delivered on time due to the inclement weather in the south and midwest,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We apologize for this inconvenience to those with scheduled appointments, but everyone scheduled for Wednesday will receive their vaccine on Friday.”

The county operates two vaccination distribution centers at Brookdale Community College and at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold.

