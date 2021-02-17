Anita ‘Ani’ Gerard Slevin

Anita “Ani” Gerard Slevin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at her home in Spring Lake, following a brief, but valiant, battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ani was born on Aug. 22, 1950 in Saratoga Springs, New York, the youngest of three daughters of Alfred and Veronica [Slevin] Christopher. She graduated from St