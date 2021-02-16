Mantoloking moves forward with part-time borough admin role

MANTOLOKING — The borough council introduced an ordinance Tuesday night creating a part-time borough administrator position in Mantoloking.

The position will “provide assistance to elected officials and Borough staff by facilitating the proper administration of the affairs of the municipality while preserving the character and culture-specific to the Borough of Mantoloking,” according to the ordinance.

The position will hope to provide “structured managerial support” to improve borough operations and mitigate the potential disruption occasioned by the turnover of elected officials.

The council voted unanimously to approve the introduction excluding Councilman Steve Gillingham who was absent from the meeting Feb. 16.

