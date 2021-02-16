John J. Kiernan

John J. Kiernan “Jay,” 69, of Shark River Hills and Toms River, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Jay worked as a police officer in the Jersey City Police Department, retiring in 2006 as a Lieutenant. Jay also owned several businesses over the years including Big