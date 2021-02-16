Frederick J. Metzger, Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
62 views

Frederick J. Metzger, Jr., passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 of natural causes, just two days shy of his 80th birthday.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Fred graduated Mechanics Institute in Manhattan and then Staten Island Community College. Fred was active in the Army Reserve