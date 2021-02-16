Frank John Niekrasz

Frank John Niekrasz, of Brick, and formerly of Jersey City and Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. He was 99 years old.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Alice [Flynn] Niekrasz, their six children and spouses Elizabeth and David Anderson, Laura and William