Cora Zink Pederson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
56 views

Cora Marie Zink Pederson, 93, from Wall Township, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Cora was born and raised in East Orange. She raised her family there until 1965 when she moved down to the Jersey Shore with her three children. There was