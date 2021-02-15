Patricia Cronin Buckley

Patricia C. Buckley, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 surrounded by her children.

Patricia Ann Cronin was born Sept. 30, 1934 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Elizabeth to Francis Joseph Cronin and Catherine McCarthy Cronin. She grew up in a house that their grandchildren would attest was magical to play in as