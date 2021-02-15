Olivia Paige Morro

Olivia Paige Morro 18, of Brielle, died suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Liv was a vibrant young woman living her life in Brielle, attending Brielle Elementary school and Manasquan High school. She was currently a freshman at Montclair University in the presidential scholar master program for theater arts.

Liv had an especially