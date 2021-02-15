Man fatally struck by train near Bradley Beach, Neptune border

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a train Monday morning at the 11th Avenue railroad crossing near the border with Bradley Beach.

According to New Jersey Transit, New Jersey Coast Line Train 4732 fatally struck the unidentified pedestrian at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

There were 60 passengers on the train during the accident, according to NJ Transit. The train had left Bay Head at 11:21 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Long Branch at noon. To injuries were reported to the passengers on the train.

