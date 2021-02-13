St. Rose defeats Rumson

BELMAR – The St. Rose girls basketball team defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 71-61 at the McCann Activities and Athletic Center on Friday in a non-division game.

The win improved the Purple Roses to 5-1 and kept St. Rose firmly in the top four in the Shore Conference.

St. Rose jumped to a 17-8 lead on the Bulldogs in the first quarter before holding off several Rumson-Fair Haven runs.

The Purple Roses got timely 3-poimt shots from Niasya Ervin and Maureen Stapleton to slow the Bulldogs momentum and a strong all-around game from Layla Laws.

Laws led the Purple Roses with 18 points, while Abby Antognoli had 15 points and Rosie Scognamiglio 12 points in the victory.

The game marked the first of the season in which parents were allowed in the gym. Two parents or guardians were allowed per player for the game, following Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement which came earlier on Friday.

St. Rose plays again on Tuesday at Ranney. St. Rose home games can be seen at – https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ schools/st-rose-high-school- belmar-nj