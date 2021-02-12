Manasquan boys basketball return to court

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team which was forced to sit out for two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test will be back in action on Monday when the Warriors host Immaculate Conception at 4 p.m.

The Lions are 2-2 this season, but one of their losses was a two-point setback to Roselle Catholic.

Manasquan, who is ranked number one in the Shore Conference has only played two games, sweeping rival St. Rose. The Warriors have not played since Jan. 29.

Manasquan will host rival Wall on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

All home Manasquan games can be viewed at https://www.manasquanschools.org/Page/6637