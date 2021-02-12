High school counselor recognized by College Board

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough High School counselor Jill Nydam has been recognized as a 2021 College Board Counselor Recognition Program recipient.

According to its website, the College Board Counselor Recognition Program honors the innovative middle and high school counselors who go the extra mile to expand opportunity for students — and who are seeing results.

“A colleague nominated me for this, so it was a complete surprise. Really to be recognized is such an honor for me,” Ms. Nydam told The Ocean Star. “I had no idea about any of this. I was presented [by Director of School Counseling Kimberly Ferlauto] with a pin and a letter that said that I was being recognized by the College Board for counseling and it really is just saying thank you for your tireless work in making a difference in the lives of students in your care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nydam, a licensed professional counselor, has worked in the Point Pleasant School District for 22 years. She began as a technology teacher at the high school and middle school level before becoming a school counselor, which she has been for 12 years. She was a middle school counselor for five years before moving to the high school seven years ago.

“We just have the best students, so I love my job, which is a blessing to be really able to say that and get up every day and look forward to seeing my students,” she said.

“During the pandemic, there has been just so much added stress on all kids at all levels, so it is just about kind of negotiating our way through all those different stresses and helping the kids continue to do well academically, socially and emotionally.

“It [counseling] really does encompass all of those things … and keeping that very much in the forefront of the process going through this pandemic has really been critical in helping the kids feel safe and be comfortable and continue to pursue their goals and their dreams.”

One of her favorite aspects of being a counselor is seeing her students’ progression over the course of four years.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.