Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant seeks donations for annual Day of Service

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant will hold its third annual Day of Service on Saturday, Feb. 20 and seeks help from the community.

From 1 to 3 p.m., members will be stationed outside the group’s clubhouse at 513 St. Louis Ave. collecting generous donations from Point Beach and Boro residents to aid in the group’s mission to give back to a variety of different charities and organizations.

In the last two years, residents and volunteers would meet in the group’s clubhouse and participate in several hands-on charitable initiatives throughout the day.

This year following restrictions to keep residents safe from the spread of COVID-19, the group was forced to alter its usual hands-on annual drive, moving it to a drop-off event for the club.

The club is asking for community help with donations for a long list of charities seeking donations of eyeglasses for New Eyes for the Needy, cell phones for domestic violence victims, gently used shoes for Soles for Souls and food donations for St. Gregory’s Pantry like canned goods, coffee, tea, pasta, peanut butter, cleaning products, shampoo, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

The club is also collecting towels and linens for local animal shelters.

The club also asks families with children to give notes or pictures to be included in various donations to soldiers, residents in nursing homes and more.

Masks are required when dropping off donations and the club will maintain strict social distancing guidelines.

The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant has been serving the communities of Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Borough and surrounding towns, for more than 90 years.

The club is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC. Membership is open to any woman over the age of 18, regardless of which town they live in. The group holds monthly meetings.

More information can be found on either the club website at wcofpointpleasant.webs.com or Facebook at facebook.com/pointpleasantwc/.

