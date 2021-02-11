Bay Head School receives $10K donation

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Elementary School Board of Education has accepted a $10,000 donation from a local family to be used to benefit the students and staff at the K-8 school.

“Thomas and Lesly Grady are a new family to Bay Head School, although not new to Bay Head, and they have generously made a donation of $10,000 directly to the Bay Head School for the use and benefit of the students,” Board President Shannon Curtis said during the board’s Feb. 9 meeting.

Mr. Grady, in attendance during the virtual meeting, spoke about the donation.

“My wife and I wanted to make sure it was about the teachers, the staff. It is about you guys and our children. Our children are so far ahead of pretty much every other state and it is really because of you and we are so fortunate and appreciate it and want to keep it about you guys,” he said.

A letter from the Gradys to the board read by Ms. Curtis during the meeting further addressed the inspiration behind the donation, which they felt was important to show their appreciation to the staff, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each one of you at Bay Head School are guiding these children and parents through their finest hour. You chose a job to be educators, mentors, shepherds, administrators and helpers. You are now more than that,” it reads.

“You have saved children’s lives. Your relentless focus on keeping as many children as often as possible in school have saved children’s lives. The lasting effect on children’s mental health in isolation is revealing itself. Domestic violence, social deprivation, food insecurity, child abuse, suicides are manifesting daily.

“I am not sure any one of us will fully comprehend what your bravery, selflessness and drive have accomplished here. You have put these children first, you have come together as a community, you have brought this parent community together all focussed on the mission of children’s wellbeing … that is nothing short of heroic during this time.

“This contribution is nothing compared to what you and your families deserve, but it is one small token of our appreciation from our family.”

