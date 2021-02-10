Robert J. Ketchersid

By
Star News Group Staff
-
88 views

Robert J. Ketchersid, “Ketch,” 66, of Point Pleasant, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Born in Neptune to the late Bay Head Police Chief Frank and Elizabeth [McClure] Ketchersid, Bob grew up in Bay Head and was a graduate of Saint Rose High School, Belmar, and then moved to Point Pleasant