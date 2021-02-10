Patricia M. Reynolds

Patricia M. “Pat” Reynolds, 94, of Brick, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 peacefully at her home.

Born in Orange, she grew up in Cedar Grove and Montclair attending Our Lady of the Lake Grammar School and Immaculate Conception High School, later marrying and settling in North Caldwell, then retiring in Brick for