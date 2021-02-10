Mayor: Brick’s SummerFest to return this July

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey revealed Brick’s annual SummerFest concert series will return this July, following the popular event’s cancelation in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Ducey made the announcement when the township council authorized the receipt of bids from vendors looking to serve food and beverages at Summerfest’s four concerts and related car show, during the public meeting held Tuesday night.

Brick Township’s annual FallFest will also return this year, on Oct. 16, according to the mayor.

“I know it’s looking way forward, but here are some 2021 events that are on tap,” Mayor Ducey said.

