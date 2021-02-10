Manasquan earns statement win over Manchester

MANCHESTER – The Manasquan girls basketball team put together an impressive fourth quarter to pull away from Manchester on Tuesday, earning a 88-73 victory.

The Hawks have defeated the Warriors the last two years in the Group II semifinal.

Manasquan burned Manchester with excellent outside shooting, passing the ball inside and kicking it back outside where the Warriors made a total of 17 3-point shots in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manasquan broke open a tight game with a 17-0 run during the fourth quarter. Mary Donnelly had 21 points for the Warriors, while Brooke Hollawell had 17, Georgia Heine 16 and Allison Waters 15 in the win.

The Warriors and Hawks play again on Thursday at Manasquan. The game can be watched at https://www.manasquanschools.org/Page/6637