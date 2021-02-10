Joseph T. Avaltroni

Joseph T. Avaltroni, 81, passed away at Community Medical Center in Toms River on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Joseph was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He moved to Old Bridge and lived there for 31 years before retiring and settling down in Toms River.

Joseph had a love for dance. Prior to