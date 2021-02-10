Council approves event applications for 2021

LAVALLETTE — The borough council approved a slew of facilities use applications for events scheduled throughout 2021, at its public meeting held Monday night.

The Lavallette Business Association submitted applications related to its annual food truck event and a 5K run scheduled for June 26; a “patriotic bike parade” scheduled for July 3; its “Soups of the Shore” event scheduled for Oct. 17; and a “Gingerbread 5K” scheduled for Dec. 4.

The Lavallette PTO submitted an application to hold a “Lavallette Colors Run” on May 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, as well.

The council granted the applications on the condition organizers “abide by any prevailing public health rules and regulations [in effect] at the time of the event,” at the suggestion of Borough Administrator Robert Brice.

