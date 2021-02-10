Andrew S. Caprio

By
Star News Group Staff
-
42 views

Andrew S. Caprio, 87, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Jersey City, Andrew was raised in Harrison, before moving to Kearny, where he resided for many years before settling in Point Pleasant in 1999. He graduated from Harrison High School in 1951 and then