Richard G. Morton

By
Star News Group Staff
-
71 views

Richard “Rick” Morton died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Rick was born on October 9, 1952 and was a veteran in the U.S. Army and a lifelong resident of Manasquan.

Residents of Manasquan will remember Rick as the friendly cab driver in town. Rick is predeceased by his parents Patricia and Richard Morton and