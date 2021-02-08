James Thomas Hill Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
63 views

James Thomas Hill Jr., 67, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Jim was born May 14, 1953 in Neptune. Jim was a life-long resident of the Spring Lakes Heights area.

Jim is predeceased by his parents James Thomas Hill Sr. South Plainfield, Jane Amelia [Mills], Hill, Cranford, brother John Hill and sister