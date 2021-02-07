‘SouperBowl’ Saturday preps Point Pleasant for Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — Hundreds of containers filled with soups, stews, chilis and chowders were distributed by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce on Saturday afternoon, during the business group’s first-ever SouperBowl Sale event.

Chamber members and volunteers from the Point Pleasant Borough High School’s Leo Club operated in the Riverside Park parking lot, walking pick-up orders to vehicles, drive-through style.

“As you can see, it’s going great,” the chamber’s executive director, Gloria DeFalco, told The Ocean Star.

Saturday’s SouperBowl is the second such sale organized by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which nixed the group’s annual, pre-Thanksgiving soup cook-off in 2020. Disinclined to scrap the tradition altogether, the chamber hosted a socially-distanced sale, showcasing local eateries’ soups instead.

“We did this back in November, back before Thanksgiving, and it turned out to be so great, that we decided to do it again,” Ms. DeFalco said on Saturday. “We already have people picking up their orders, asking if we’re going to do it again.”

