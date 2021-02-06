Prosecutors: Brick woman stole $260K from Point Pleasant business

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township resident allegedly misappropriated approximately $260,000 from her Point Pleasant employer, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

Jessica Duffy, 37, was charged with theft and fraud on Thursday, Feb. 4, following an investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s office and the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department.

Ms. Duffy was employed as a bookkeeper at R.H. LeChard Marine Contractors in Point Pleasant, according to authorities, who allege Ms. Duffy stole the money during the course of her employment.

“Duffy was not authorized to sign checks on the company account, yet wrote numerous unauthorized checks to herself, forging the signature of the company manager on each check,” the prosecutor’s office said. “She then deposited the checks into her personal account for her personal benefit.”

