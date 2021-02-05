Recreation Department to hold first ‘Show Us Your Heart’ event

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee will hold its first annual Show us your Heart Valentine’s Day event Sunday, Feb. 14 hoping to bring some love and cheer to the borough’s downtown.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, participants will hit the street for a short community scavenger hunt downtown to find their matching Valentine.

“The way it works is this, individuals will register online… and be given one half of a heart-shaped raffle ticket with a number on it,” said Councilman Doug Vitale. “The other half of the ticket will be found in a store on Arnold or Bay avenues. Once the matching heart is found, the individual will go in the store and receive a small prize.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to organizers, the event hopes to bring shoppers and diners to the borough’s downtown on Valentine’s Day to show their love for Point Pleasant Beach and its businesses.

Participants will be asked to visit the town “matchmaker” starting at 11:30 a.m. who will be located in the Borden’s parking lot to check in and receive their heart ticket.

Participants are asked to register separately. Families can receive multiple hearts. Businesses will also put out sidewalk chalk for participants to decorate the district with signs of Beach pride and more.

Masks and social distancing guidelines are required to participate in the event.

Councilman Vitale thanked the Gottlieb District 1906 for sponsoring the event.

“It’s an honor to sponsor the first annual Valentines Day event for the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee,” said Fallon Schultz, curator of Gottlieb District 1906.

“There is a real opportunity to create impactful change in our amazing downtown and events like ‘Show us your heart’ are a shining example of patrons and local businesses pairing together to leverage the budding excitement in town,” she said. “Our businesses have given so much of themselves to support our schools, events and personal initiatives. Now it’s time to pour our love into their efforts to survive these trying times.”

For more information and registration information, visit the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Facebook page at facebook.com/pointpleasantbeachrecreationcommittee.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.