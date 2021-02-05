Gottlieb market plan gets zoning board approval

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved an application to renovate the historic Gottlieb Building and open a public market, yarn shop and boutique hotel in the space.

After three zoning meetings lasting a total of nearly 10 hours, members unanimously voted on Jan. 28 to approve the renovations to the 114-year-old building at 641 Arnold Ave., setting the project in motion.

According to owner Steve Fisher, he is grateful for the borough’s support of the project.

“Well, I was very happy with the unanimous support, that’s for sure,” said Mr. Fisher. “It was great that everybody supported it, and the community support has been fantastic.”

The group plans to open New Jersey’s first public market, Gottlieb District 1906, in the space with an accompanying yarn shop in a connected space. The group will also create a seven-room modern boutique hotel above the market, offering overnight accommodations in the heart of the downtown.

The approved application granted a use variance to open the hotel in the zone, as well as multiple variances for space, parking and signage, most for existing conditions of the building.

In its decision, the board outlined a few conditions for approval, including a 10-foot cement and fence barrier in between the southern neighbors and the parking lot, rather than the proposed 12-foot barrier, a deed restriction to preserve the historic exterior, a 14-day maximum-stay period following borough ordinance, no rollout beds and 24-hour security-camera system.

Member Lee Kelly said he did not see an issue with the project despite a few negatives in the proposal.

“They are providing, what … I think will be – knowing the builders and the people who are working down there – putting something up in there that is going to be unique,” he said.

Member Howard Schneider said the project was a dynamic idea and he believes it will bring a lot of people into town.

“With the pandemic and businesses struggling as much as they have, I think we’ve got to look at everything we can to bring more people into town or keep our residents in town to enjoy themselves,” said Mr. Schneider. “Overall, I think it’s an excellent project. It’s going to preserve a historic building that really needs to be and should be preserved.”

Board Chairman Paul Struncius said he felt the Gottlieb building was particularly suitable for a boutique hotel, the needed option to grant the use variance.

“I think it’s 100 percent particularly suitable with the conversion of this kind of building, the preservation of the building, the unique lot layout in our downtown area, so I do see a difference in this building versus others in that way,” said Mr. Struncius.

Edward Liston, representing 637 Arnold LLC, the adjoining property to the applicant on the corner of River and Arnold avenues, objected to the application, and brought forth his own experts.

“My client is concerned that if a hotel were to be located there, that it would have an adverse impact on his property,” said Mr. Liston.

“We are concerned that there is going to be a non-permitted use on the second floor that is going to be inconsistent with zoning,” he said.

637 Arnold LLC has 45 days following the adoption of a resolution of approval and publication of the resolution to appeal the decision.

On Feb. 2, Mr. Liston would not confirm or deny whether the group plans an appeal, but said it is his client’s right.

Mr. Fisher called the decision a big step for the project. He said he is unsure of the group’s next move, going forward with building renovations.

