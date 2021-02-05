Dragons drop OT thriller

BRICK — Two days after a 33-point loss, Brick Township boys basketball fell short in a thrilling overtime performance in the second game of the season and the home opener to Toms River South, 61-59 on Friday, Feb. 5.

A win looked out of reach for Brick after a dismal 18-turnover, 15-point first half seemed to set the Dragons back for good.

But Brick emerged from halftime to outscore South 20-5 and trail by four heading into the fourth.

The Indians kept Brick out of reach down the stretch, but momentum shifted with back-to-back 3-point daggers from Jack Dougard to even the game at 50 with 1:11 to play.

“I’ve always been a pretty good shooter, I’ve always been the kid to take shots in the big moments … and [this game shows] we’re going to turn things around from last season,” Dougard said.

Taking a two-point lead with seconds remaining, a foul on South’s leading scorer Gavin Migliori put the Indians right back on even footing to force overtime with the game knotted at 52.

The Dragons jumped ahead in the opening seconds of overtime but South quickly reclaimed the lead and never let Brick within three points from then on.

Trailing 61-59, Brick had a last-second shot to tie the game but missed the mark for the second-straight loss, following a two week quarantine.

Dougard and Alex Jenkoski led the way for the Dragons, both tallying 18 in the loss, while Ryan Duffy dragged down 10 rebounds and Joaquin Ragland added 11 points.

“We hit our shots, but we still have to work on it. We always fight and we ended up coming back and we just couldn’t finish it,” Jenkoski said. “We’re just a young team and keep growing.”

For South, Migliori put a game-high 27 points to escape with the Indians second victory of the year.