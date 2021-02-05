Arts Committee offering fun-filled classes through February

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Arts Committee is preparing for some community fun in February, offering classes and events for residents, families and children.

First up on Feb. 11, arts committee members will present yet another virtual Adobe Lightroom Class.

According to organizers, the class will focus on how to create slideshows in Lightroom with your photos using the Adobe Slideshow function.

The class will also show participants how to import photos and export the slideshow to share online.

Organizers say there will be a question and answer section during the class. Participants can ask any Adobe related questions to instructors.

The class is free and will be held virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Those interested can register at pointbeacharts.com.

On Feb. 16, Point Beach Arts will hold a watercolor-painting class for children ages 8 to 12. Children will paint birch trees.

According to Council President Arlene Testa, the class will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and cost $25.

More information will be released on the arts committee website.

According to Ms. Testa, the arts committee is currently working hard to plan a fun community-wide presentation for residents.

Members are talking with store owners throughout the borough with the hope to start a downtown art gallery in business window fronts.

The committee hopes to display art created by local artists in these storefronts to bring some color to the district.

According to Ms. Testa, more information is to come.

Juried Art Show

Point Beach Arts released the final winner to the 2020 juried arts show.

Eva Marie Fitzsimmons has won the People’s Choice Award for her acrylic painting “Superimposition.”

The show had 70 total entries and 44 selected pieces.

Ms. Fitzsimmons joins four winners and numerous honorable mentions for 2020.

Jackie St. Angel took Best in Show with her work, “Coming Home,” a watercolor painting.

Three winners were selected for their mediums. Larry Ross won the show’s Best in Photography with a portrait, “Cuban Farmer.” Robert Waltsak took Best in Oil with his work, “Sunset.” Karen Martin won the show’s Best in Other Media with her work, “Quail’lude.”

Judges also picked six honorable mentions this year: in photography, “Floating Blossom” by Vicki DeVico and “Lonely Night” by Larry Ross; in oil, “Little Gardner” by Elizabeth Gillin and “Walter, The Jersey City Policeman” by Melinda Saminski; in other media, “Going Green, Growing Green” by Ann Marie Fitzsimmons and “Local Girl” by JoAnne Coughlin Walsh.

The show was rescheduled twice because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The show was supposed to run alongside the Arts Gala Night which was also canceled until next year.

To view the submitted work, visit pointbeacharts.com/show/2nd-annual-juried-art-show.

