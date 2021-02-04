WFBA setting students up for future success

WALL TOWNSHIP — The world of business has certainly changed in the past year and the Wall Township High School’s Business and Finance Academy [WBFA] has adapted its robust program to the new times, continuing to offer its students real-life business experiences and opportunities.

The WBFA began in 2009 for students who may be considering a future in business or finances. It is a group of 80 students, just 20 per grade, who are helped connecting with local businesses and entrepreneurs for both internship and mentorship opportunities.

The academy provides students with various “Academy Nights” where students have opportunities for professional development workshops, learning how to interview for jobs and construct resumes, as well as programs such as learning about social media’s impact on business and branding.

“It gives students a realistic look into their future career paths, whether it’s through the form of an internship or a mentorship,” WBFA Director Lindsay Mossa told The Coast Star. “… They’re given so many networking opportunities that most of these students wouldn’t normally have until their college years, so they are forwarded a lot of opportunities that a normal high school student would get at that level.”

“Most students, especially early on in high school, aren’t really sure what they want to do for a career for the rest of their lives, so to speak. But I feel no matter what you end up becoming in life … everything that this academy provides students basically sets them up for success no matter what their future is going to be. It’s all real life experiences, real life knowledge that’s gained from this,” she said.

The past year was difficult, Ms. Bossa said, in students connecting to internships like they had in the past, due to the pandemic. Out of this obstacle, the WBFA has created a new mentorship program for students to connect with local business people, which has been so successful that it will continue.

“This year with COVID it’s been very challenging because we had several internships that were lined up, that due to the virus were revoked, so we kind of expanded our program to include mentorships, which we’ve had so much positive feedback on that we’re going to continue it going forward.”

Danielle and Renee Grunwold are sisters who are in the program together and had the opportunity to intern together at One Call Global Inc., in Wall.

“My WBFA experience has nurtured me to excel at various aspects used not only in the business field, such as becoming familiar with Microsoft suite applications, in addition to resume writing. Through shadowings of companies to an amazing internship opportunity, I was able to delve into my passion for data science while in a business setting,” Danielle said.

”Last summer, I had the opportunity to intern at OneCall Global Inc., a local telecom business,” Renee said. “During this internship, I learned about what goes behind the business rebranding process, such as logo creation and other marketing processes. I learned this by taking an instrumental role in managing the logo creation process for the company. “

“Through my time in my internship, I was able to gain instrumental experience before college that has helped me understand how marketing works for businesses in real life, rather than just the pages of a textbook explaining the field for me. By taking part in this internship program, which is mandatory for your junior year in the WBFA, I was able to gain experience in the workplace in marketing, which is the field I plan to study at Stevens Institute of Technology next year.”

Wall High student Ryan Leggere said students who may not definitely be pursuing a career in business still have much to gain from the academy.

“Even if you do not plan on being a business major, the opportunities that the WBFA gives you are invaluable as you transition from a teenager to a young adult. Not only does this give you the chance to get a step ahead of your peers, but you also get to learn many life lessons along the way, like how to hold yourself accountable and how to be ambitious.”

The WBFA is now accepting applications for all of Wall Township High School’s incoming freshmen. Applications are due Feb. 8, and can be found online on the Wall High School website.

