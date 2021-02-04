Wall Police receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

WALL TOWNSHIP — While the Wall Township Police Department is close to vaccinating all of its officers from the coronavirus, many in Wall Township and other local communities are still wondering just when they may be getting their vaccine.

Mayor Tim Farrell told The Coast Star that the township has been receiving some calls and emails from concerned residents seeking information about the vaccine and when it will be available in the township. The mayor said that the supply just simply isn’t there from the top-down, from state and county levels.

“The only ones that are receiving vaccines are our police,” Mayor Farrell said. We don’t have any other information at the time from the state. The county gets everything from the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he believes that the rollout so far has been too slow, but that there’s really nothing that can be done until more vaccinations are available.

“[I think] like everyone else, [it’s been] slow. Very, very slow. I had a call with the governor’s office last week and he was as frustrated as everyone else because they’re not getting any of the supplies either. It’s definitely a supply issue.”

“We would have a big facility if we had the vaccine, but we’re not getting them,” the mayor said.

Monmouth County is operating a vaccine facility at Brookdale Community College. Residents can register online. The Visiting Nurse Association is also offering vaccinations in Asbury Park and Freehold.

“Residents have called. The big complaint is that non-Jersey is getting all their vaccines and we’re not, but that’s not really true. We get emails too. There is concern. The when, and why and how. But again, it comes to supply.”

Mayor Farrell said he is not sure which of the township’s public employees would be next to be vaccinated, but said he imagines it will likely be more first responders and teachers.

POLICE UPDATE

Wall Township Police Chief Kenneth Brown said that he and the department have continued to track the coronavirus and announced that infections are trending downwards after spiking after the holidays.

“Our numbers are currently trending down … We had an uptick during the last week of December through the first two weeks of January. And now we are trending downward, thankfully,” the chief said during his update at last week’s township committee meeting, conducted virtually.

Wall Township has a total of 1,729 positive cases of the virus, 270 of which were reported in January, he said. He said there have been no capacity issues at local hospitals and that since October, the biggest percentage of those contracting the virus continues to be those aged 50 to 64.

Chief Brown said that many officers are now preparing to get their second doses of the vaccine, which is a two-dose process.

“Here at the police department no current issues staffing police or EMS. We currently have an adequate supply of PPE and our officers and EMS personnel are still getting vaccinated currently. We have some that have gotten one dose and some that actually will be getting their second dose within the next week or two.

The Chief said the department has continued its regular public safety patrols, and thanked the community for its support.

“I would like to thank our community members and our front line workers and first responders for everything they do in the service of the community.”

For more information on the vaccine, visit the county’s department of health at co.monmouth.nj.us.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>