Ocean Star Sports Weekend Lineup

Thursday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball — Point Beach vs Keyport

The Garnet Gulls host the Keyport Red Raiders after a two-point road loss to the Keansburg Titans on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, a live stream will be available through the NFHS Network. A subscription is needed to view.

Bowling — Point Boro vs Manasquan

The Point Boro girls and boys bowling teams kick off the winter season for the Panthers. The match is at Shore Lanes with a 3:45 p.m. start time.

No spectators are allowed in the bowling alley and a live steam is currently unavailable.

Bowling — Brick Memorial vs Toms River East

The Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams take on Toms River East at Ocean Lanes with a start time of 3:15 p.m.

No spectators are allowed inside the bowling alley, but a live stream is available on the BMHS Mustangs YouTube channel.

Friday, Feb. 5

Girls Basketball — Brick Township vs Toms River South

The Dragons head on their first road trip of the season against the Indians at 5 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed in the gym.

Boys Basketball — Brick Township vs Toms River South

The Dragons host the Indians in the home opener at 6:30 p.m.

No spectators are allowed inside the gymnasium, but a live stream is available on the BTHS Dragons YouTube Channel.

Bowling — Brick Memorial vs Toms River East

The boys and girls bowling teams take on the Raiders at 3:15 p.m.

No spectators are allowed inside the bowling alley, but a live stream is available on the BMHS Mustangs YouTube channel.

Girls Basketball — Brick Memorial vs Lakewood

The Mustangs host the Piners at 3:45 p.m.

No spectators are allowed inside the gym, but a live stream is available on the BMHS Mustangs YouTube channel.

Boys Basketball — Brick Memorial vs Lakewood

The Mustangs head to the Piners for the fourth game of the season, with a tip off time at 5:15 p.m.

No spectators are allowed inside the gym.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Boys Basketball — Point Beach vs Keansburg

The Garnet Gulls host the Titans at 11:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, a live stream will be available through the NFHS Network. A subscription is needed to view.

Girls Basketball — Point Beach vs Wall Township

The Point Beach girls basketball team heads to Wall Township. No spectators are allowed inside the gym. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Boys Basketball — Point Boro vs Freehold Boro

Boro hosted Freehold Boro in the season opener at 1 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, a live stream will be available through the NFHS Network. A subscription is needed to view.

Girls Basketball — Point Boro vs Freehold Boro

The Point Boro girls basketball team opens the season on the road against Freehold Boro.

No spectators are allowed inside the gym. Game time is set for 10 a.m.

Girls Bowling — Brick Township vs Pinelands

The Brick Township girls bowling team takes on Pinelands at Ocean Lanes at 11 a.m.

No spectators are allowed inside the bowling alley, but a live stream is available on the BTHS Dragons YouTube channel.

Girls Basketball — Brick Township vs Shore Regional

The girls basketball team heads to Shore Regional for an 11:30 a.m. tip off. No spectators are allowed inside the gym.

Boys Basketball — Brick Township vs Shore Regional

The boys basketball team will host Shore Regional at 1 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed inside the gym, but a live stream is available on the BTHS Dragons YouTube channel.