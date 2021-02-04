Manasquan police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Police Department is investigating anti-Semitic vandalism at Indian Hill Park.

Borough resident Jeremy Glapion said he was taking his daughter out sledding Tuesday morning when he discovered two swastikas drawn in the snow near the park’s basketball court.

Mr. Glapion said he spoke with a borough councilman who lived nearby and the police were contacted shortly thereafter.

A photo of one of the swastikas was also posted on Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social network website.

“It’s disheartening to see that sort of thing ever, but let alone in 2021 … given the tense times we’re in right now,” Mr. Glapion said.

Chief of Police Michael Bauer said the department is taking the incident “very seriously.”

He added that officers have canvassed the neighborhood and checked for cameras on homes looking for information that could lead to finding the individual responsible.

