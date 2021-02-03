Rain melts away snow in Lavallette

LAVALLETTE — The impact of this week’s nor’easter was minimal in the Borough of Lavallette, according to Mayor Walter LaCicero, who told The Ocean Star “the warm ocean” kept the municipality free of any significant snowfall on Tuesday afternoon.

The borough accumulated approximately three inches Monday before rain melted it away on Tuesday, said Mayor LaCicero.

The Lavallette School District has deemed both Monday and Tuesday as snow days, citing inclement weather on its official website.

