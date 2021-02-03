Patricia D. Spader

Patricia D. Spader, 87, of Point Pleasant Beach, joined her loving husband Joseph A. Spader in heaven early Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. She passed away peacefully at the Meridian Acute Care Facility in Wall Township.

Born in Elizabeth on July 8, 1933, she graduated Linden High School at 16. Two years later she married the love