No snow day for Bradley Beach snow cleaning crews

BRADLEY BEACH – Department of Public Works crews are keeping up with the snow cleanup as around a foot of snow is expected from Monday into Tuesday.

While the borough has not experienced any power outages or road closures as of Monday afternoon, according to Borough Administrator David Brown II, the borough is bracing for heavy snowfall over the two days.

“We are expecting 10” – 14” of snow when the storm is completed late tomorrow morning,” he said in an email to The Coast Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bradley Beach Board of Education announced that Bradley Beach Elementary School will be closed on Feb. 1. for a snow day, but classes will continue on Tuesday.

Feb. 2 will be a virtual learning day for students at the elementary school, all students will follow their regular in-person schedule, and homeroom teachers will provide their students with their schedules for the day.

Students who are in pre-K through fourth grade should log into their morning homeroom at 9 a.m., and students in fifth through eighth grades should log into their homeroom for 8:45 a.m.

The school will announce on Tuesday whether Wednesday will be a virtual learning day.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.