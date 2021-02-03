Borough holds first reading for amended bamboo ordinance

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como held the first reading for an ordinance that will amend the former bamboo ordinance originally passed in 2019.

The ordinance, if passed, will amend chapter 10 and sections three, four and five of the ordinance.

The newly amended ordinance now states that the planting of inground running bamboo is prohibited throughout the borough. The former version of the ordinance also banned the planting of running bamboo, however, this version has removed the mention of the code enforcement officer having to decipher where the bamboo originated.

Previously, the borough was involved with the decision process of deciding who was at fault and who had to remove the bamboo. In the case that the bamboo originated on another property, the borough and the code enforcement officer formerly would make that determination.

In this version of the ordinance, neighbors can take action against the homeowner. The bamboo originated on their own accord according to borough officials.

