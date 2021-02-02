Louis J. Ventura, Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
74 views

Louis J. Ventura, Jr., 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

Born in Newark to the late Louis J. Ventura, Sr. and Elma Lunga Ventura, he lived in South Plainfield until moving to Point Pleasant in 1988.

Lou worked as a relay technician for Jersey Central Power and Light for