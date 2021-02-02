Elizabeth K. Wurm

Elizabeth K. “Lizzie” Wurm, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Toms River, she moved to Point Pleasant in 1985. “Lizzie” was a registered nurse who worked for Meridian Health for 44 years. She spent over 20 years of her career working in the Emergency