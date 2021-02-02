Elizabeth K. Wurm

Elizabeth K. “Lizzie” Wurm, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Toms River, she moved to Point Pleasant in 1985. “Lizzie” was a registered nurse who worked for Meridian Health for 44 years. She spent over 20 years of her career working in the Emergency
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)