Council tables vote on school district’s field house proposal

MANASQUAN — A borough council vote on the Manasquan School District’s proposal of a shared service agreement to fund construction of a field house for athletic programs was delayed Monday night, pending a survey of registered voters on the project.

The matter was tabled after Mayor Ed Donovan said that the Manasquan Board of Education had offered to conduct a secure survey to ensure “that there is sufficient public support for this project to carry it forward.”

He added that the survey would ask registered voters whether they are in favor of the “funding mechanism” for the project or not. Mayor Donovan said he is not sure of how the survey will be conducted.

“There’s been a lot of discussion with the members of council and the board of education as recently as a couple of days ago. Some of the council members and myself are concerned that we’re not getting a full read on how the taxpayers of Manasquan feel about this project,” Mayor Donovan said.

