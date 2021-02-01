Snow emergency continues into a second day for NJ

TRENTON – New Jersey’s snow emergency order heads into a second consecutive day Tuesday, as the first major storm of the winter continues, with snowfall expected to exceed Monday’s totals in many parts of the state.

“Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected to continue across the state today into tomorrow,” Gov. Murphy said Monday, extending the emergency declaration. “I urge all of our residents to follow weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for essential workers and emergency personnel.”

Among school districts in the coverage area of The Coast Star and The Ocean Star cancellations — including virtual instruction — are reported Tuesday in Bay Head, Lavallette, Point Pleasant Beach and Spring Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, virtual instruction is scheduled to continue Tuesday in other districts, including Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brick Township, Brielle, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Borough, Spring Lake Heights and Wall Township.

Parents are advised to check school websites for more specific information and further updates through the day.

State offices will be closed again, as well all six of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites.

A new release from the governor’s office stated: “The New Jersey State Police has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in order to monitor the storm. The New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and South Jersey Transportation Authority will also deploy over 3,900 plows and spreaders to keep roads and communities safe.”

Guidance for staying safe during the storm, was repeated as follows:

Stay off roads if at all possible. If you must be on the roads, be sure to have an emergency kit for your car that includes items for winter such as blankets, socks, ice scraper/brush, windshield cleaner, and jumper cables.

Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, then wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. ONLY use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

ALWAYS assume downed wires are live! NEVER touch them or drive over them!

NEVER drive through flooded areas. Water may be deeper than you think!

Avoid candles because of the extreme risk of fire. Use only battery powered lights, such as flashlights, for emergency lighting.

Reduce the risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow and walking in the snow.

Pets are family too. If you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring them inside.

If it is safe to do so, check on your neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold. Just a moment of your time can mean a lot to someone who may need help. NJ 2-1-1 has resources for those in need.

Visit ready.nj.gov to learn more about staying safe during the winter storm.

A copy of Executive Order No. 218 can be found here.