Point Boro was ready for storm but impact was light

POINT PLEASANT — With numerous snow plows and salt trucks ready for deployment, officials say the borough has been relatively unscaved by the current nor’easter event.

“So Saturday we mobilized DPW, put all the plows on all the trucks, all the salt trucks were loaded. Jude Walker and his team did a wonderful job getting the fleet prepared because with this type of storm you really don’t know are we going to get 2 inches or 10 inches and we were mobilized, were ready, and as you can see around town the roads are wonderful, there isn’t a problem,” Mayor Robert Sabosik told The Ocean Star Monday.

“We’re waiting to see what the second part of the storm will bring us and then we will go from there. I urge everybody to drive cautiously and keep the cars off the road because if we do get a lot of snow it makes it easier for the snow plows to clear the roads and get things done in an efficient manner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the mayor, while many storm events in the municipality typically cause a number of power outages within the local area, no reports have been shared with him.

“I haven’t had any calls this morning about power outages of any homes or businesses in town so that is the good part. My latest report from JCP&L has nothing happening in Point,” he said.

“Obviously with the wind and everything there is a small amount of road flooding but no damage to homes or anything of that sort. We’re hoping this was a glancing blow to us so to speak.”

Due to the impending inclement weather, Point Pleasant School District announced it would have a remote learning day for all students on Feb. 1. The district will also have a remote learning day for all students on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

“We had snow plows and salt trucks all primed and ready to go and then in the middle of the night the rain came and turned it all to slush but we are as prepared as always,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star. “Mayor Sabosik and myself are continuously in contact with our OEM, with our public Works Department and they are ready for anything that can come our way this week.

“We had no power outages, no issues so we are sitting pretty and hopefully our area can be safe and this storm doesn’t do too much damage around here. It is supposed to be snowing more later in the week so hopefully we don’t get the brunt of anything that comes our way but we are ready regardless.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.