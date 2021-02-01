Fire breaks out in Broad Street structure in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Several fire companies responded to a blaze in a residential structure on Broad Street on Monday afternoon.

The building is a short distance from Main Street, next to the Squan Tavern.

Fire companies from Manasquan, Brielle, Ocean Township, Sea Girt and Wall have appeared at the scene.

A neighbor captured flames at the fire in this video.

Heavy smoke from the fire billowed from the Broad Street residence and drifted to the intersection of Main and South streets in the borough. One person was seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance as oxygen was administered.

Another person who had been in the building said there had been only three people inside when the fire broke out and that all three were able to get out.

A borough alert from the office of emergency management at 6 p.m. stated that power had been shut off to about 450 Manasquan residents in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Broad Street due to fire department activity. The alert stated that “power will be restored once safe to do so.”

Emergency personnel activity can be seen on the Star News Group Squan Cam as it continues into the evening.

Further information will follow as it becomes available.

