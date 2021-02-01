Charles H. Bruett III ‘Chip’

By
Star News Group User
-
140 views

Charles H. Bruett III “Chip,” passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia.

Chip was born in Montclair and raised at the Jersey Shore. Chip was a 1975 graduate of Manasquan High School. He received an associates degree in Forestry from Paul Smith’s College in Saranac, New