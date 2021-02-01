Belmar warns of costal flooding as storm continues overnight

BELMAR —The Belmar and Lake Como Office of Emergency Management has issued an alert to residents about the potential for coastal flooding and power outages from high winds anticipated for Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the borough OEM ,and a coastal flood warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

“Residents in low lying areas along Ocean Avenue, and around Shark River, should prepare for road flooding and take the necessary precautions,” the office of emergency management said. Coastal high tide will be at 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, with the borough expecting a high tide of 4.6 feet.

Residents are reminded to call JCP&L at 1-888-544-4877 to report power outages.

Belmar Elementary School closed for a snow day on Monday, as the district decided against making Feb. 1 a virtual learning day.

“A snow day is a chance for both our remote learners and our in-person learners to be kids again by playing in the snow, drinking hot chocolate, reading books, watching a movie, baking cookies and enjoying time with friends and family from a safe distance,” David Hallman, the district’s superintendent, said in a letter to parents on Sunday.

Moving forward, however, any snow day will be a remote instruction day, Mr. Hallman said.

